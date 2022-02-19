Share your literary works and network with other aspiring writers. Write Club is an informal group where local writers can get together and share pieces of their works (novels, short stories, memoirs, poetry, plays, scripts, articles, essays, etc.) and get feedback and constructive criticism from their peers. We provide a friendly and welcome atmosphere to discuss the craft of writing and share information on local literary events and resources. This group is open to everyone. To request more information or to sign up for the Write Club's monthly newsletter, email hoover.writeclub@gmail.com. Join us in person or on Zoom! Register to receive an email with a link to the Zoom room. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information. LOCATIONS: Shakespeare Room, Zoom Room 2