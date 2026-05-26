Write Club
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Share your literary works and network with other aspiring writers.
Write Club offers the opportunity for burgeoning writers to share a five-minute selection from their current endeavors (novels, short stories, memoirs, poetry, plays, scripts, articles, essays, etc.) and then receive feedback from their peers. Write Club provides a friendly and welcome atmosphere to discuss different topics concerning the craft of writing. This event is open to everyone and no registration is required.
Location: Friends Meeting Room
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library