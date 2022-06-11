World Wide Knit in Public Day: Basic Knitting Class
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Learn basic knitting skills. Registration required. Learn to knit and purl, the basic stitches you need to complete most projects, before our World Wide Knit in Public Day festivities. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Location: Hoover Library Plaza Reading Room
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library