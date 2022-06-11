World Wide Knit in Public Day: Basic Crochet Class

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Learn the basics of crochet in a one-on-one setting before World Wide Knit in Public Day festivities. There will be basic crochet lessons starting at 11 a.m. and lasting until 12:30 p.m. prior to the big fiber celebration. Registration is required. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information. Location: Hoover Library Plaza

205-444-7820
