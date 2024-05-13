World War II Bomber Fly-In and Vietnam Helicopter Rides and Tours

Shelby County Airport will be hosting WWII Bombers (B-17 and B-25), and Vietnam Huey Helicopter for tours and rides. B-17 and B-25 Tours are available on Tuesday through Thursday and rides available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Vietnam era Huey Helicopter rides are available on Saturday. Bomber rides can be purchased at www.flyinglegendstour.com Helicopter rides can be purchased the day of the event or at www.friendsofarmyaviation.org

Other WWII aircraft and military vehicles will be available for static display.