World Reach/RJ Mechanical 25th Benefit Golf Tournament

The World Reach Charity Golf Tournament raises funds to help World Reach sustain its Christian ministry projects with missionaries and staff in 12 countries around the world including: church planting; evangelism; discipleship; training Christian leaders; and providing physical relief. Register online at world-reach.org/golf. Individual registration is $195.

World Reach is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization headquartered in Hoover. For 40 years, World Reach has been reaching the world with the gospel of Christ through local churches.