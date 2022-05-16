World Goth Day - Spooky Cross Stitch!

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

The Hoover Public Library is handing out mini-cross stitch kits for World Goth Day on May 22. The kit will include two "spooky" patterns and all the needed materials. You can also scan the QR code and listen to a goth playlist while you stitch. Available Monday, May 16, while supplies last. Location: Hoover Public Library Fiction Department

Info

Library
205-444-7820
to
