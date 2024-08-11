Salt and Light Event

The women's ministry at Riverchase United Methodist Church is having a dinner event called "Salt and Light," featuring speaker Brendt Blanks. Her talk is called "Empowered to give it a go." She plans to share her journey from marriage and family therapist to lifestyle brand founder. Discover how faith, conversations with others, and a pivotal church message led her to “give it a go” and transform her career. Let her story empower you to trust in God’s guidance and boldly pursue His plans for your life.

This event is supporting Embrace Alabama Kids.

Cost: $25.

Register at rivechaseumc.org/event/salt-light-2024