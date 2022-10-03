All of Them Witches: "Gretel & Hansel "(2020)

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

A wicked film series on Mondays in October. A long time ago in a distant fairy tale countryside, a young girl leads her little brother into a dark wood in desperate search of food and work, only to stumble upon a nexus of terrifying evil. "Gretel & Hansel" 2020, rated PG-13. 1 hour and 27 minutes.

LOCATION: The Library Theatre

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7800
to
Google Calendar - All of Them Witches: "Gretel & Hansel "(2020) - 2022-10-03 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - All of Them Witches: "Gretel & Hansel "(2020) - 2022-10-03 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - All of Them Witches: "Gretel & Hansel "(2020) - 2022-10-03 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - All of Them Witches: "Gretel & Hansel "(2020) - 2022-10-03 18:30:00 ical