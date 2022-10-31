All of Them Witches: The Craft
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
A wonderfully wicked film series on Mondays in October. *ID Required for Entry* A newcomer to a Catholic prep high school falls in with a trio of outcast teenage girls who practice witchcraft, and they all soon conjure up various spells and curses against those who anger them. The Craft (1996, R, 1h 41m) LOCATION: The Library Theatre
