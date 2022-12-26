Winter Break Music Camp for Beginners
Mason Music: Cahaba Heights 3187 Cahaba Heights Road, Birmingham, Alabama 35243
For students 6-9 years old who have little or no experience with music and may be wondering which instrument is right for them, Mason Music offers a half-day music camp during winter break that’ll allow each student to learn how to sing and play instruments like the guitar, piano, drums, violin and ukulele.
