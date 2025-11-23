Winter Break Day Camp
Action Martial Arts - Vestavia 631 Montgomery Hwy, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
When school’s out, camp is in! We know parents have to work when kids are out of school, and we have the BEST solution for you. With sports, arts & crafts, and more, Hoover's & Vestavia's BEST offers fun, safe, and action-filled day camps for Kindergarten through 6th grade.
7:30am - 5pm
Monday 12/22 and Tuesday 12/23
$127 for both days!
