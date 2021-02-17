OLLI at UA presents Why Public Art. Public art contributes enormous value to the cultural vitality of a community, It can represent a community identity, it fosters community pride and a sense of belonging, and it enhances the quality of life for residents and visitors.

Join us as Sandy Wolfe gives an overview of the Tuscaloosa public art growth. She will discuss the process of selecting locations, the creation of the art project, and give you a virtual tour of the artwork throughout Tuscaloosa.

Free session. All OLLI classes are via Zoom technology. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free basic training sessions are offered. Call 205-348-6482 to register or see olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.