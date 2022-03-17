The Riverchase Residential Association, Riverchase Women's Club and Riverchase Country Club are holding their annual What's Up in Riverchase event at the Riverchase Country Club on Thursday, March 17, 2022. People will have an opportunity to hear updates from Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato and Hoover police Chief Nick Derzis on community and city affairs. There also will be a question-and-answer session, but organizers ask that questions be submitted in advance to terrychooks@gmail.com. Candidates for the Riverchase Residential Assocation board of directors also will be introduced.

Doors open at 5:15 p.m., and the event starts at 6 p.m. A light dinner will be available for $5, and there will be a cash bar.