Well-made Workshop: Build-a-Board Winter Edition
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Join Katie and Holly on Zoom to build a hot chocolate board. Wear your favorite your pajamas and join Katie and Holly on Zoom to learn how to build a hot chocolate board sure to beat the winter chill! Recommended ages 8 & up. Registration opens December 13. Kit pick up January 14 - 16 & 18. Call 205-444-7830 for more information.
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
