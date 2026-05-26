Well Made at Lee Branch Scrapbooking
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Create a one-of-a-kind scrapbook for your summer memories.
Learn the basics of scrapbooking while crafting a special book for all your summer adventures.
Part of our Granny Camp series: enjoy charming, "old-fashioned" programs all month long to help you slow down and enjoy. Collect your stamp card for a special prize.
Registration is required and opens May 7. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register or call 205-444-7820 for more information.
Location: East 59 Event Room
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Crafts, Library