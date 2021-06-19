Vocabby's World: Mad Scientist

Join Vocabby’s World and your ArtPlay friends to learn new vocabulary words about a mad scientist (in the kitchen). Explore new words through song, movement and creativity. (Children Ages: 0-5 years)

Registration Link: https://bit.ly/2Syl4Tq

Vocabby’s World is a community vocabulary program in partnership with ArtPlay and sponsored by PNC Foundation and the Hugh Kaul Foundation. The adventures of Vocabby take pre-K children on travels around the world as they learn vocabulary words through science and arts concepts. Through this partnership, ArtPlay is providing hands-on activities that reach families in our communities and across the country. Free books, curriculum and art materials reinforce the new vocabulary learned.

Tune in using any electronic device from the safety of your home as we learn new words in Vocabby’s World.