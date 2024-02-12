Visual Art Exhibition: Katie Baldwin

Exhibition runs: Feb 12 – March 31, 2024

Katie Baldwin is a book artist, printmaker, and fiber artist. She received an MFA from University of the Arts (2004) and a BA from Evergreen State College (1994). As Fulbright Scholar in 2021, Baldwin developed her project, Modified Landscape, at the International Print Center in Taipei, Taiwan. She has traveled internationally as an artist in residence to Scotland, Iceland, Nicaragua, Poland, Cuba, Mexico and Japan. Baldwin was one of seven international artists selected in 2004 to learn traditional Japanese woodblock printing (mokuhanga) from master carvers and printers at the Nagasawa Residency on Awaji Island, Japan. She returned to Japan in 2017 and 2019 for the Mi-Lab Advanced and Upper Advanced Residency in Kawaguchi.

Location: Friends Gallery