Virtual Trivia Night: Presidential Trivia
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Compete in our online trivia night for great prizes. Play with a team or solo!
Test your knowledge of U.S. presidents from Washington to Trump. Just in time for Inauguration Day!
Join us on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97053059507?pwd=L09LbEs3M3VsYUdVczhMbDZKY3ZLUT09
Meeting ID: 970 5305 9507
Passcode: 644352
Info
