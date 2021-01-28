Virtual Trivia Night: Presidential Trivia

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Compete in our online trivia night for great prizes. Play with a team or solo!

Test your knowledge of U.S. presidents from Washington to Trump. Just in time for Inauguration Day!

Join us on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/97053059507?pwd=L09LbEs3M3VsYUdVczhMbDZKY3ZLUT09

Meeting ID: 970 5305 9507

Passcode: 644352

Education & Learning, Entertainment, events, Library
