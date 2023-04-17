Virtual Mental Health Monday: Supporting our LGBTQ+ Youth

More than half of LGBTQ+ youth in the US report experiencing symptom of anxiety and depression and 45% have seriously considered suicide according to the Trevor Project. This April experts will discuss the challenges facing LGBTQ+ youth today, and ways we can support young people at home or in our communities.

Please contact Lauren Edwards with any questions (laurenme@uab.edu).

Speakers: Dr. Dwayne White, Kade Boliek, and Dr. Michael Wilson

ABOUT SPEAKERS

Kade Boliek is an Associate Licensed Counselor who received an M.A. in Counseling from UAB in 2021. He first developed his therapeutic skills in the UAB Community Counseling Clinic as both a student clinician and an office manager. He currently has his own private practice that focuses on working with LGBTQ+ issues, anxiety disorders, and trauma. Kade openly identifies as a transmasculine queer person and seeks to advocate and provide understanding care to individuals who are underserved in the LGBTQ+ community. He believes through advocacy and therapeutic care this community can be empowered to enact change and gain further self-esteem needed to not only survive in an invalidating world, but to thrive in the face of adversity.

Dr. Dwayne White earned a PhD in Counselor Education & Supervision from Auburn University. Dr. White is a licensed professional counselor (LPC), Nationally Certified Counselor (NCC), and a Certified Clinical Mental Health Counselor (CCMHC), with more than 6 years of experience aiding community and governmental organizations in counseling, advocacy, operations management, and program development and implementation. He is also a past NBCC Minority Fellowship Doctoral Fellowship recipient. His primary research interest centers on the wellness and liberation of queer and transgender people of color. His secondary research interests are related to exploring the use of humanistic and post-modern approaches in counseling and counselor education.

Michael Wilson was with the Birmingham City Schools from 1992 until his retirement in November of 2019. He served as the Founding Principal of Birmingham’s Magic City Acceptance Academy.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. Dr. Wilson completed his Masters and Ed.S. in special education from The University of Alabama, Birmingham, as well as an Ed.S. in Educational Administration from the University of Montevallo. In 2003 he was awarded a Ph.D. in Instructional Leadership from the University of Alabama.

Dr Wilson has served as a special education teacher, assistant principal and has had the opportunity to lead two elementary schools within the Birmingham City School System. First as principal at Whatley Elementary and now principal at Glen Iris Elementary which has been under his leadership for 14 years. During his first year as principal at Whatley Elementary, his school was one of 6 schools across the state to move from Alert III status to Academic Clear. Whatley was converted successfully from a K-5 to a K-8 school in 2003. He also oversaw the first Kaboom playground construction in the district at Whatley Elementary and the last at Glen Iris.

Dr. Wilson worked tirelessly to ensure that the curriculum implemented is one that is rigorous and relevant in order to meet the diverse needs of the over 700 students at Glen Iris. He empowered teachers to utilize an integrated approach to learning thereby improving the achievement of all students. This is accomplished by having the literacy standards as the driving force across all curriculum areas. Another avenue he has instituted in order to ensure continuous learning for teachers and students is a partnership with the UAB Curriculum and Instruction Department. This partnership provides strategic professional development for teachers during and after school. Under his supervision Glen Iris was awarded two prestigious academic achievement awards: Bronze winner of National Center for Urban Transformation and CLAS Banner School.

As principal of Glen Iris Elementary school Dr. Wilson has experienced many accomplishments. He partnered with B.R.E.A.D (Birmingham Regional Empowerment and Development Center) and was awarded a 21st Century grant. Dr. Wilson also served as Alabama’s Ambassador for the After-school Alliance whose mission is to ensure that all children have access to affordable, quality after-school programs.

Dr. Wilson’s dream of an outdoor classroom came into fruition, which includes several plant habitats, vegetable washing station, pond with a variety of living creatures, and a season farmer’s market which supports our local community. The outdoor classroom was created through a partnership with Jones Valley Teaching Farm through which the Good School Food Program was created. This partnership has since been replicated at 6 schools within our district.

Dr. Wilson has served on several advisory committees such as Partners in Education, Family Involvement, Hands on Birmingham, and Community Education South.