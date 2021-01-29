Virtual Artist Talk with Coulter Fussell

Meet artist Coulter Fussell in this Zoom artist talk. Coulter will discuss and share her artwork through her website in this pre-recorded virtual event.

Coulter Fussell was born and raised in Columbus, Georgia, an old textile town. She is the youngest family quilter, hailing from multi-generations of seamstresses and quilters. She produces boundary-pushing quilt-works using old, discarded and donated textiles as her sole materials. Taught to quilt by her mother, Coulter has exhibited works across the country from the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art to The Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art in Charleston, South Carolina. Coulter was the Finalist for the 2017 SouthArts Southern Prize, the 2019 Visual Arts Inductee into the Mississippi Institute of Arts and Letters and a 2019 United States Artists Fellow in Craft.

