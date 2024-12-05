VIRGINIA SAMFORD THEATRE’S "LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL"
Virginia Samford Theatre 1116 26th Street South, Hoover, Alabama 35205
The Virginia Samford Theatre (VST) is excited to present Little Women: The Broadway Musical, running December 5-15. Based on Louisa May Alcott’s beloved American classic, this high-energy, heartwarming production celebrates the timeless story of the March sisters—Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy—capturing their journey of love, personal growth, and family through the lens of the Civil War era. Featuring Birmingham's own Hannah Kuykendall as Jo March, this female-led cast and crew promises to be the perfect holiday gift for families. Little Women is a musical for all ages, delivering a powerful message of empowerment, resilience, and the enduring strength of sisterhood.
Performance Dates:
Thu, Dec 5: 7:30pm
Fri, Dec 6: 7:30pm
Sat, Dec 7: 2:30pm
Sun, Dec 8: 2:30pm
Thu, Dec 12: 7:30pm
Fri, Dec 13: 7:30pm
Sat, Dec 14: 2:30pm
Sun, Dec 15: 2:30pm