Vintage Videos: The Thrill of It All (1963)

A housewife's sudden rise to fame as a soap spokesperson leads to chaos in her home life. Successful OB-GYN Gerald Boyer (James Garner) and his wife, Beverly (Doris Day), are happily married with two children. At a dinner gathering, Beverly discusses her favorite soap, "Happy Soap," and how much she enjoys it. When Beverly is introduced to the company's owner, she is immediately offered a contract as the product's spokeswoman for TV commercials. However, Gerald has a hard time adjusting to his wife's newfound fame and plots to foil Beverly's career in order to keep her at home. Directed by Norman Jewison. Runtime - 108 minutes. Free admission and refreshments. Location: Hoover Library Theatre