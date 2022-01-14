Vintage Videos - "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" (1954)

In 1850 Oregon, when a backwoodsman brings a wife home to his farm, his six brothers decide that they want to get married, too. During the 1850s, Milly (Jane Powell), a pretty, young cook, marries Adam (Howard Keel), a grizzled woodsman, after a brief courtship. When the two return to Adam's farm, Milly is shocked to meet his six ill-mannered brothers, all of whom live in his cabin. She promptly begins teaching the brothers proper behavior and, most importantly, how to court a woman. But after the brothers kidnap six local girls during a town barn raising, a group of indignant villagers tries to track them down. Directed by Stanley Donen. Runtime - 1hour, 42minutes. Free admission and refreshments. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.