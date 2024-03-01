Vintage Videos: Mrs. Miniver

(1942, 134 min., G)

A moving drama about a middle-class English family learning to cope with war, told in a series of dramatic vignettes. The family, headed by the lovely and gracious matriarch (Greer Garson), endures the departure of the father (Walter Pidgeon) for the beaches at Dunkirk, the discovery of a wounded Nazi pilot, the death of the daughter-in-law in an air raid and the entry of the son into the Royal Air Force.

