Vintage Videos: Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
1948, 94 min., NR
When advertising executive Jim Blandings (Cary Grant) discovers his wife's (Myrna Loy) plan to redecorate their New York apartment, he counters with a proposal that they move to Connecticut. She agrees, and the two are soon conned into buying a house that turns out to be a complete nightmare. Construction and repair bills accumulate quickly, and Jim worries that their future hangs in the balance unless he can come up with a catchy new jingle that will sell ham.
Location: The Library Theatre
