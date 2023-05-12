Vintage Videos The Harvey Girls (1946)

On a train trip West to become a mail-order bride, Susan Bradley (Judy Garland) meets a cheery crew of young women travelling out to open a "Harvey House" restaurant at a remote whistle-stop.

When Susan Bradley (Judy Garland) responded to an ad in New Mexico for a mail-order bride, she had no idea that her would-be husband was a broken-down cowhand. Instead of returning back home, she takes a job at the local Harvey House restaurant. But the new establishment faces tough resistance from the local saloon owner (John Hodiak) and the town's streetwise showgirl, Em (Angela Lansbury). As Susan works with the Harvey girls to win over the townsfolk, she also searches for a new love.

Directed by George Sidney

Runtime - 1h 41m

FREE admission and refreshments

LOCATION: The Library Theatre