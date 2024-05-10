Vintage Videos: The Clock

While on a two day leave in New York City, soldier Joe Allen (Robert Walker) meets secretary Alice Mayberry (Judy Garland) when she trips over him. They hit it off, and Alice decides to show Joe around. As they tour the sights of New York, they begin to fall in love. After inadvertently meeting a milk deliveryman (James Gleason), they befriend him and help him finish his route. The next morning, they decide they should get married before Joe must return to duty.

Directed by Vincente Minnelli

Location: The Library Theatre