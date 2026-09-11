Our region’s most anticipated shopping experience returns this fall with more unique and one-of-a-kind goods and experiences than anyone else: Vintage Market Days®, happening September 24-26, 2026 at the Finley Center - and this year, it’s dealing a new hand of fun with a full weekend of Mahjong.

Get “Cozy and Collected” as cooler weather and fall holidays (yes, even Christmas!) are just around the corner! Interior designers, decorators, and more than 130 dealers with unique vintage & antique goods, handmade treasures, clothing & jewelry, architectural salvage, holiday gifts, fall decor and so much more fill more than 100,000 square feet of unbeatable indoor shopping.

Plus, enjoy a great mix of gourmet caramel apples, delicious treats, 12 flavors of pimento cheeses, and other treats. You can participate in DIY clinics, Thursday giveaways, and so much more! The first 100 people to arrive with presale tickets Thursday will receive an amazing swag bag with gifts, coupons, and market cash.

NEW THIS FALL: A Weekend of Mahjong®

Pack your favorite set and your best shopping shoes; this fall's market brings a memorable weekend of Mahjong, charming vintage finds, and relaxed time together. It's the perfect event for anyone who loves friendly games, beautiful old things, and a little time to browse, laugh, and unwind.

Leading the fun is fabulous hype girl, Machelle, whose warmth and enthusiasm will make guests feel right at home, whether they're a seasoned game master or a curious newcomer. Guests unsure of the rules can lean on Machelle's guidance every step of the way, and those without their own set are covered: Machelle has plenty to share.

Space is limited, so guests are encouraged to secure their spot early. Paid entry into Vintage Market Days® is required for all Mahjong sessions.

Mahjong Schedule

Thursday, September 24

3:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Open Play

5:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Guided Play

Friday, September 25

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Guided Play

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Open Play

1:30 – 4:00 p.m.

Mahjong 101

Saturday, September 26

10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Mahjong 101

10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Open Play

1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Guided Play

Mahjong Pricing

Mahjong 101 (“I want to learn to play”): $40

Guided Play / Mahjong 102 (“I sorta know how but need guidance”): $25

Open Play (“I know how to play”): $10

Drop-in Open Play (if space allows): $15

Vintage Market Days® of Birmingham doesn’t just bring families and friends together for a weekend of fun experiences. This fall, it supports The Dannon Project, a local non-profit which helps unemployed or underemployed at-risk youth and returning citizens reentering society and provides supportive services including short-term training, certifications, job placement, and re-entry case management services.

The market provides great value with free parking, free re-entry with selfie at the theme wall, and bag check and porter services to help.

Event Details:

Location: Finley Center, 5508 Stadium Trace Parkway, Hoover, AL

Dates: Thursday – Saturday, September 24-26, 2026

Hours:

Thursday, 3 – 8 p.m.

Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saturday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tickets: Kids 12 & under are free! Tickets available online and at the gate.

Thursday – $15 online / $20 at the gate, includes re-entry all weekend

Friday – $12 online / $15 at the gate with free re-entry Saturday

Saturday – $12 online / $15 at the gate

For tickets and more information, click here: https://events.humanitix.com/vintage-market-days-of-birmingham-presents-cozy-and-collected