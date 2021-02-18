Vintage Market Days Presents "Pinkies Up"
to
Finley Center 100 Ben Chapman Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Vintage Market Days of Birmingham presents "pinkies up"
Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. The Market is a three day event held several times a year in various communities. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues.
February 18-20, 2021 - Early Buying Event
Thursday 9:15am-4pm - $15 General Admission
Friday 9:15am-4pm- $11 General Admission
Saturday 9:15am-4pm - $11 General Admission
Tickets good for Re-entry all weekend. Children 12 and under Free.
Parking $5