Vintage Market Days Presents "Pinkies Up"

Vintage Market Days of Birmingham presents "pinkies up"

Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more. The Market is a three day event held several times a year in various communities. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues.

February 18-20, 2021 - Early Buying Event

Thursday 9:15am-4pm - $15 General Admission

Friday 9:15am-4pm- $11 General Admission

Saturday 9:15am-4pm - $11 General Admission

Tickets good for Re-entry all weekend. Children 12 and under Free.

Parking $5