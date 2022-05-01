VHHS Band Reunion

Oak Mountain State Park 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, Alabama 35124

We're spotlighting the years 1970-1990 when the band was under the direction of legendary band director Dr. Ted Galloway. 

Dr. Galloway's daughter, Denise Galloway Nolen, is chairing the committee.

It is scheduled for May 1 at Oak Mountain State Park at 1 pm. 

Dr. Galloway was so influential to thousands of students through the years. 

For more information, please email maurylevine@yahoo.com, or call or text (205) 401-9377

Info

Oak Mountain State Park 200 Terrace Drive, Pelham, Alabama 35124
events
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - VHHS Band Reunion - 2022-05-01 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - VHHS Band Reunion - 2022-05-01 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - VHHS Band Reunion - 2022-05-01 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - VHHS Band Reunion - 2022-05-01 13:00:00 ical