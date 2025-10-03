Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2000 Reunion - School Tour + Football Game + Social

to

Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

Save the Date: October 3-4, 2025

The VHHS class of 2000 is excited to get together this fall to catch up on 25 years since graduation. There are three opportunities to gather, and we hope to see you at any/all of them!

Friday, Oct 3: School Tour + VHHS Homecoming Football Game

Saturday, Oct 4: Social at Up-Down 11am - 2pm

For more details and to RSVP: https://forms.gle/5x6KCjAj2KLdAJsE6

Info

Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
events, Sports
to
Google Calendar - Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2000 Reunion - School Tour + Football Game + Social - 2025-10-03 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2000 Reunion - School Tour + Football Game + Social - 2025-10-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2000 Reunion - School Tour + Football Game + Social - 2025-10-03 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2000 Reunion - School Tour + Football Game + Social - 2025-10-03 00:00:00 ical