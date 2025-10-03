Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2000 Reunion - School Tour + Football Game + Social
to
Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Save the Date: October 3-4, 2025
The VHHS class of 2000 is excited to get together this fall to catch up on 25 years since graduation. There are three opportunities to gather, and we hope to see you at any/all of them!
Friday, Oct 3: School Tour + VHHS Homecoming Football Game
Saturday, Oct 4: Social at Up-Down 11am - 2pm
For more details and to RSVP: https://forms.gle/5x6KCjAj2KLdAJsE6
Info
Vestavia Hills High School 2235 Lime Rock Rd, City of Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
events, Sports