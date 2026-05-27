VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls!

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Bluff Park United Methodist Church 733 Valley St, Hoover, Alabama 35226

VBS at Bluff Park UMC will be held July 13-17, 2026 from 8:30am to noon each day. This event is FREE and open to rising 4K-5th grade.

The theme this year is Rainforest Falls - Exploring the Nature of God!

Kids will experience opening worship, music, imagination station, recreation, Bible story time, and closing celebration.

Info

Bluff Park United Methodist Church 733 Valley St, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Kids & Family, Religion & Spirituality, Workshops
2058220910
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Google Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-13 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-13 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-13 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-13 08:30:00 ical
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Google Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-14 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-14 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-14 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-14 08:30:00 ical
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Google Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-15 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-15 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-15 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-15 08:30:00 ical
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Google Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-16 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-16 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-16 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - VBS at Bluff Park UMC - Rainforest Falls! - 2026-07-16 08:30:00 ical