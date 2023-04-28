United Student Worship Service

A group of students from Hoover, Helena and Vestavia Hills are having a special United worship service for high school students throughout the metro area in light of the recent sudden deaths of Hoover High sophomore Channing McGuffee and Helena High senior Khalia Smith. Organizers say the deaths of the two girls have sparked a revival among students who are sensing a need for God. The worship service is scheduled at the Shades Mountain Baptist Church Student Center from 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.