Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia Presented by the Alzheimer's Association

Learn about Alzheimer's and dementia and 10 warning signs to look for in yourself and others. Learn basic information on the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia, stages, risk factors, research and FDA-approved treatments. Learn how to recognize 10 common signs of the disease in yourself and others and next steps to take, including how to talk to your doctor. The program is presented by a volunteer educator from the Alabama chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. For more information about the chapter, visit www.alz.org/al Free! Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for additional information. LOCATION: Fitzgerald & Shakespeare Rooms