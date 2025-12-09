Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Learn about the differences between Alzheimer's Disease and other types of dementia.
The Alzheimer's Association will provide basic information on the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, the stages, risk factors, research and FDA-funded approved treatments.
Location: Friends Meeting Room
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Education & Learning, events, Library