Ukulele Camp for Beginners
Mason Music: Bluff Park Studio 761 Shades Mountain Plaza, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Is your kiddo a known music enthusiast? Ukes are a perfect beginner instrument that will teach them the foundations of chords, strumming, and tuning. Bonus: your camper will leave with a couple songs in their back pocket.
Ages 6-10
May 28th-31st
8:30-11:30 AM
$220
