Ukulele Camp for Beginners

to

Mason Music: Bluff Park Studio 761 Shades Mountain Plaza, Hoover, Alabama 35226

Is your kiddo a known music enthusiast? Ukes are a perfect beginner instrument that will teach them the foundations of chords, strumming, and tuning. Bonus: your camper will leave with a couple songs in their back pocket.

Ages 6-10

May 28th-31st

8:30-11:30 AM

$220

Info

Mason Music: Bluff Park Studio 761 Shades Mountain Plaza, Hoover, Alabama 35226
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, events, Kids & Family
2055822238
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Ukulele Camp for Beginners - 2024-05-28 08:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Ukulele Camp for Beginners - 2024-05-28 08:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Ukulele Camp for Beginners - 2024-05-28 08:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Ukulele Camp for Beginners - 2024-05-28 08:30:00 ical