"UFOs, Aliens, and Abductions... Oh, My!" Presentation by MUFON of Alabama

Hoover, AL – The Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) of Alabama invites the public to a presentation titled "UFOs, Aliens, and Abductions... Oh, My!" on May 11, 2024, from 3:00 to 5:00 P.M.

This event will take place in the Fitzgerald Room at the Hoover Public Library, located in Hoover, AL.

Join us for an intriguing afternoon as we delve into current events in the UFO and Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) field, with a special focus on cases from Alabama. The presentation will highlight recent sightings, ongoing investigations, and the state’s unique encounters with unexplained aerial phenomena.

In addition to exploring UFO sightings, the event will introduce the Experiencer Resource Team of MUFON. This dedicated group works closely with individuals who have encountered extraterrestrial craft and non-human intelligences (NHI). Learn about their pivotal role in providing support and understanding to experiencers.

Whether you’re a UFO enthusiast, a skeptic, or simply curious about the unknown, this presentation promises to offer valuable information and stimulate thoughtful discussion. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with one of the leading organizations in UFO research and support.

The event is free and open to the public.

Event Details:

Title: UFOs, Aliens, and Abductions... Oh, My!

Date: May 11, 2024

Time: 3:00 - 5:00 P.M.

Location: Fitzgerald Room, Hoover Public Library, Hoover, AL

Join us as we explore the fascinating world of UFOs and alien encounters right here in Alabama!

Contact:

John Price, Assistant State Director MUFON of Alabama

423-645-0177

Email: j.price.mufon.30337@gmail.com