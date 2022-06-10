UAB's AEIVA Presents 2022 Alabama Triennial
to
Abroms-Engel Institute for the Visual Arts (AEIVA) 10th Ave S 1221 10th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
June 10-August 13 (Tuesdays-Saturdays)
Join us for the inaugural launch of this exciting recurring exhibition showcasing some of Alabama’s best and brightest contemporary artists. Artists featured in the 2022 Alabama Triennial at AEIVA include:
Tony Bingham
Jillian Marie Browning
Annie Kammerer Butrus
Tameca Cole
Derek Cracco
Lauren Frances Evans
Steven Mark Finley Jr.
Sydney A Foster
Roscoe Hall
Chintia Kirana
Jonathan Lanier
Jasper Lee
Erin LeAnn Mitchell
Lily Reeves
Missy Roll
Lily Ahree Siegel