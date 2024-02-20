U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell Congress in Your Community Tour

U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, who represents Alabama’s Seventh Congressional District, is kicking off her annual “Congress in Your Community” tour with a Jefferson County meet-and-greet event Tuesday night, Feb. 20, at the Homewood Public Library.

Sewell is viewing it as a time to welcome new constituents in her district following the most recent redrawing of Congressional district lines.

The event is open to the public and is set to begin at 6 p.m. at the library at 1721 Oxmoor Road.

The Seventh Congressional District includes parts of Jefferson, Clarke, Montgomery and Tuscaloosa counties, as well as all of Choctaw, Dallas, Greene, Hale, Lowndes, Marengo, Pickets, Perry, Sumter and Wilcox counties.

In Jefferson County, the district includes most of Birmingham, and parts of Homewood, Hoover and western Jefferson County.

In Homewood, the district includes all parts of Homewood on the west side of Interstate 65, plus areas on the east side such as Green Springs, Valley Avenue, Grove Park, downtown Homewood and the portions of Edgewood roughly north of Oxmoor Road and west of Edgewood Boulevard, Forest Drive South and Rockaway Road.