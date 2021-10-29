Trunk-or-Treat

to

Action Martial Arts - Hoover 2760 John Hawkins Pkwy, #102, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Trunk-or-Treat *in style* at the Action Martial Arts trunk-or-treat! Kids will go car to car in costume collecting candy before heading inside for games, pizza, and root beer floats. We’ll have a costume competition with prizes! This event is FREE and open to the community.

Info

Action Martial Arts - Hoover 2760 John Hawkins Pkwy, #102, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Parties & Clubs
2059884200
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Trunk-or-Treat - 2021-10-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Trunk-or-Treat - 2021-10-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Trunk-or-Treat - 2021-10-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Trunk-or-Treat - 2021-10-29 18:00:00 ical