Trunk-or-Treat
Action Martial Arts - Hoover 2760 John Hawkins Pkwy, #102, Hoover, Alabama 35244
Trunk-or-Treat *in style* at the Action Martial Arts trunk-or-treat! Kids will go car to car in costume collecting candy before heading inside for games, pizza, and root beer floats. We’ll have a costume competition with prizes! This event is FREE and open to the community.
Info
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Parties & Clubs