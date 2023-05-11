True Stories Book Club: "The Three Mothers" by Anna Malaika Tubbs
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
This blend of biography and history centers on Louise Little, Alberta King and Berdis Baldwin — the mothers of, respectively, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr., and James Baldwin. Using them as a window into the varieties of Black American experience, Tubbs’s book highlights the women and their historical importance.
Location: Hoover Public Library Fitzgerald Room
