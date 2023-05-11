True Stories Book Club The Three Mothers by Anna Malaika Tubbs

Join us as we discuss nonfiction titles.

This blend of biography and history centers on Louise Little, Alberta King, and Berdis Baldwin — the mothers of, respectively, Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr., and James Baldwin — women whose legacies, as Tubbs notes, have been overlooked. Using them as a window into the varieties of Black American experience, Tubbs’s book highlights the women and their historical importance.

LOCATION: Fitzgerald Room