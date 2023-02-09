True Stories Book Club: The Stranger in the Woods by Michael Finkel

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Documents the true story of a man who endured a hardscrabble, isolated existence in a tent in the Maine woods for 27 years, never speaking with others and surviving by stealing supplies from nearby cabins. This portrait illuminates the survival means he developed and the reasons behind his solitary life. LOCATION: Fitzgerald Room

205-444-7840
