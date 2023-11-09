True Stories Book Club: "Bicycling with Butterflies" by Sara Dykman

Discuss nonfiction titles.

Science, nature and adventure come together in this account of a solo bike trip along the migratory path of the monarch butterfly. Sara Dykman made history when she became the first person to bicycle alongside monarch butterflies on their storied annual migration - a round-trip adventure that included three countries and more than 10,000 miles. In "Bicycling with Butterflies," Dykman recounts her journey.

Location: Hoover Public Library Adult Program Room