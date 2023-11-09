True Stories Book Club: "Bicycling with Butterflies" by Sara Dykman

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Discuss nonfiction titles.

Science, nature and adventure come together in this account of a solo bike trip along the migratory path of the monarch butterfly. Sara Dykman made history when she became the first person to bicycle alongside monarch butterflies on their storied annual migration - a round-trip adventure that included three countries and more than 10,000 miles. In "Bicycling with Butterflies," Dykman recounts her journey.

Location: Hoover Public Library Adult Program Room

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Book Club, Library
2054447840
to
Google Calendar - True Stories Book Club: "Bicycling with Butterflies" by Sara Dykman - 2023-11-09 14:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - True Stories Book Club: "Bicycling with Butterflies" by Sara Dykman - 2023-11-09 14:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - True Stories Book Club: "Bicycling with Butterflies" by Sara Dykman - 2023-11-09 14:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - True Stories Book Club: "Bicycling with Butterflies" by Sara Dykman - 2023-11-09 14:00:00 ical