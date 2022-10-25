True Crime Book Club: Unspeakable Acts by Sarah Weinman

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you! Unspeakable Acts: True Tales of Crime, Murder, Deceit, and Obsession by Sarah Weinman Visit hooverlibrary.org to register to attend in person or online. Call 205-444-7747 for more information. LOCATIONS: Allen Board Room, Zoom Room 3

