True Crime Book Club: Trailed by Kathryn Miles

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you! Trailed: One Woman's Quest to Solve the Shenandoah Murders by Kathryn Miles. Visit hooverlibrary.org to register to attend in person or online. Call 205-444-7747 for more information. LOCATIONS: Allen Board Room, Zoom Room 3

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
events, Library
205-444-7747
to
Google Calendar - True Crime Book Club: Trailed by Kathryn Miles - 2023-02-28 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - True Crime Book Club: Trailed by Kathryn Miles - 2023-02-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - True Crime Book Club: Trailed by Kathryn Miles - 2023-02-28 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - True Crime Book Club: Trailed by Kathryn Miles - 2023-02-28 18:30:00 ical