True Crime Book Club: "The Kill Jar" by J. Reuben Appelman

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club could be for you.

"The Kill Jar: Obsession, Descent, and a Hunt for Detroit's Most Notorious Serial Killer" by J. Reuben Appelman

Register to attend in person or online. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information.

Age group: Adults

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7747
to
Google Calendar - True Crime Book Club: "The Kill Jar" by J. Reuben Appelman - 2021-09-28 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - True Crime Book Club: "The Kill Jar" by J. Reuben Appelman - 2021-09-28 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - True Crime Book Club: "The Kill Jar" by J. Reuben Appelman - 2021-09-28 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - True Crime Book Club: "The Kill Jar" by J. Reuben Appelman - 2021-09-28 18:30:00 ical