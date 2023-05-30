True Crime Book Club: Green River, Running Red by Ann Rule
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is for you! Green River, Running Red: The Real Story of the Green River Killer--America's Deadliest Serial Murderer by Ann Rule Visit hooverlibrary.org to register to attend in person or online. Call 205-444-7747 for more information. Locations: Allen Board Room, Zoom Room 3
