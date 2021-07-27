True Crime Book Club: The Family Next Door by John Glatt via Zoom

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Enjoy playing armchair detective? Fascinated by cold cases? This book club is designed for you.

"The Family Next Door: The Heartbreaking Imprisonment of the Thirteen Turpin Siblings and Their Extraordinary Rescue" by John Glatt.

Register to attend. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7747 for more information.

For adults.

205-444-7747
